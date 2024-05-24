Two drown as fishing boat capsizes off Sindhudurg coast

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Two fishermen drowned after their boat capsized off the Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra on Friday while two others were still missing, police said.

The incident took place near Vengurla, said an official.

The bodies of Mahadev (56) and Shivram (21) were retrieved, he said.

A total of seven fishermen were onboard the boat which set sail on Thursday night, and three of them swam to the shore after it capsized during a storm, the official said.

Search is on for the two missing fishermen, he said. PTI ZA KRK