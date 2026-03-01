Two drown in Bihar's Buxar district while fishing

Buxar (Bihar) Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons drowned and one was critically injured after they got trapped in a pit in the riverbed while fishing in Bihar’s Buxar district on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place at Ramrekha Ghat within Town police station area of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Mahavir Kumar (20) of Civil Lines and Sanju Bhar (41) of Mallah Toli.

Talking to PTI, Town Police Station SHO Manoj Kumar said, "The incident occurred around 2 pm at Ramrekha Ghat along river Ganga, where several people had entered the water to catch fish." The injured person, Adarsh Kumar, was initially admitted to Sadar Hospital, but has now been referred to a Patna hospital for better treatment, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, four men were fishing at the edge of a deep pit-like formation in the riverbed when the sandy soil beneath them caved in, causing them to lose balance and slip into the pit.

While two drowned, one of the persons managed to escape, police said. PTI COR SUK MNB