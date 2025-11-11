Two drown in Mumbai creek

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) A man and a transgender person drowned after they jumped into the Mahim creek in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, Irshad Asif Shaikh (22), alias Zara, a resident of Bandra West and Kalandar Altaf Khan (20) had entered into an argument on the creek bridge between Mahim and Bandra.

Shaikh jumped into the creek, and Khan followed to rescue him. But both drowned, they said.

Fire brigade officials, local police, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and initiated the rescue efforts, an official said.

The search operation was halted later in the evening due to poor visibility and will continue on Wednesday, he added.