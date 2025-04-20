Two drown in pond

Shivpuri (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) Two youngsters drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when Karan Kewat (18) and Abhishek Kewat (13) entered into deep waters of the pond in a village under the Khaniyadhana police station area.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said Karan and Abhishek drowned before villagers pulled them out from the water.

Police registered a case, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK