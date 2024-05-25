Two drown in river in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara, May 25 (PTI) A man and a 15-year-old boy drowned in the Narmada river during a picnic in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near Diver village on Friday afternoon when the victims, who hail from Bharuch, were picnicking with their family and friends, an official from Sinor police station said.

The duo entered the river for a bath and started drowning, he said.

A local rescue team fished out the bodies on Saturday after searching for several hours.

The deceased, identified as Parimal (31) and Yash, were part of a group of around two dozen people who were gathered at the spot for a picnic, the official said. PTI COR KA ARU