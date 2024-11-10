Two drown in separate incidents in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 10 (PTI) Two persons, including a minor boy, drowned in separate ponds in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incidents took place at Gunturbandh under Berhampur Sadar police station and Deogaon under Kabisurya Nagar police limits.

The deceased were identified as Babu Nayak (30) and Rajbir Nahak (2), police said.

Around 10 am, Rajbir, along with his elder sister, was playing near the pond in their village at Deogaon. He accidentally fell into the pond and drowned. "The villagers rescued him and rushed him to Kodala hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," a police official said.

Advertisment

"We have registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation," said Sudhir Kumar Sahoo, inspector-in-charge of Kabisurya Nagar police station.

Similarly, Babu Nayak of B. Turubudi, who had been staying at his father-in-law’s house in Gunthubandh for the past few days, went missing on Saturday evening. On Sunday, his body was recovered from a nearby pond, police said and added that they have started a probe. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB