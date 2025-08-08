Two drown in separate incidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy and a 66-year-old man have died in separate drowning incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

In the first case, Satyam (8) drowned in a pit filled with rainwater at a village under the Phephana police station limits while playing with a friend on Thursday evening, an official said.

The child's family rushed him to the community health centre in Rasra, where doctors declared him dead, local SHO Ajay Krishna Tripathi said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the second incident, Devdatt Singh (66) of Chintamani Rai Ka Tola village drowned in floodwater near Daya Chapra village on Thursday evening while returning home with some goods.

According to SHO Mool Chandra Chaurasia, villagers recovered Singh's body on Friday morning, which has been sent for autopsy.