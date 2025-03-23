Two drown in Ulhas river in Thane district

Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) Two teenage friends from Mumbai drowned in a river in neighbouring Thane district on Sunday, an official said.

Vivek Tiwari (18) and Vinay Shah (17), both residents of Powai in the metropolis, had gone for an outing to the Vasat dam area in Ambernath.

They then went for a swim in the Ulhas river but drowned after failing to judge the depth and current, a fire brigade official said.

Bhagwat Sonone from Ambernath Fire Department said they retrieved the bodies of Tiwari and Shah after searching for nearly hours.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.