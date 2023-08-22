Two drown in waterfall in Thane district

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) Two men drowned in a waterfall in Shahpur tehsil of Thane district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Mahuli Gad, Khor village, said inspector Samsher Tadvi of Vashind police station.

The duo, along with a woman friend, were visiting the spot when one of them fell into the deep pool at the bottom of the waterfall and the other tried to save him. But both of them drowned.

After the woman alerted police, local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Kartik Nagbushan Reddy-Patil (22), who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, and Dhananjay Dattatrya Gaikwad (30), resident of Murbad in the district. PTI COR KRK