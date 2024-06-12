Two drown while bathing in pond in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Two people drowned while bathing in a pond in Sukhpura here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Satyajit Verma (18) and Kunj Bihari Verma (18) of Kumhaila village, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the duo had gone to bathe in the pond. They went into the deep waters and drowned.

The locals managed to rescue them and rushed them to a nearby hospital but they succumbed during treatment, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, they added.