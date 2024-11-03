Two drown while fishing in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) Nov 3 (PTI) Two youths drowned after their country-made boat overturned while fishing at Pallikal river in Kollam on Sunday evening, Fire and Rescue Service officials said.

The deceased were identified as Srirag (22) and Ajith (23), natives of Kallelibhagom in Karunagappally, in the district.

The boat of the four-member group, who went to fishing in the river, met with the accident at around 4.45 pm. However, two persons who were caught in the river current, somehow managed to escape.

One of the missing bodies was traced by the Fire Force team soon after the incident and another was fished out by the scuba team from Kollam. They were soon taken to the hospital but declared brought dead, officials said.

Due to the continuous rains, the flow in the river was high. The frequent heavy rains also hit the rescue operations, they added. PTI ARM LGK KH