Two drug cartels backed by Pak-based smugglers busted in Punjab, 3 held

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Punjab Police Friday said they have busted two cross-border drug smuggling cartels being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of three drug traffickers after recovering over 9 kg heroin from them.

Acting on reliable inputs, the police teams from Chheharta Police Station in Amritsar apprehended two drug smugglers from Shiva Enclave in Rajasansi area and recovered 8.2 kg of heroin from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement.

Those arrested have been identified as Bachitar Singh of Jathaul village in Amritsar and Sunny from Guru ki Wadali in Chheharta.

Bachitar Singh was a proclaimed offender in a murder case since 2021, he said.

Apart from recovering 8.2 kg heroin, police teams have also recovered Rs 95,000 cash and an electronic weighing machine, besides impounding their car.

A case has been registered against them.

In another case, DGP Yadav said that acting on intelligence inputs, police teams from Ranjit Avenue Police Station arrested Amandeep Singh and recovered 1kg of heroin from his possession. Police teams have also impounded a car, in which he was travelling, he added.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were supplying drugs across the state after smuggling from Pakistan via drones.

Dhillon said that further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages in both the cases to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused persons till date, he said. PTI SUN NB NB