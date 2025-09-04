Two drug peddlers, 7 people held; 100 grams MDMA seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Two drug peddlers and seven people were arrested and 100 grams of MDMA was seized from them here, police said on Thursday.

Acting on credible information, a raid was conducted at a flat and the peddlers were apprehended and based on leads, seven consumers, including a doctor were taken into custody and 100 grams of MDMA and 10 mobile phones, all worth Rs 15 lakh, were seized from their possession, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

According to police, the main accused developed the habit of engaging in "same-gender sexual activities". He started using a gay dating app to contact people. He also began consuming MDMA and other narcotic substances and used to give drugs to attract youth, police said.

In July 2024, he, along with the second peddler, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. They were subsequently released on bail.

About four months ago, he again started selling drugs. He contacted a Nigerian national in Bengaluru, purchased MDMA at Rs 4,000 per gram and sold it at Rs 7,000–Rs 8,000 per gram with the help of the second peddler, the release said.

They also consumed the drugs during bisexual activities, it said. A case was registered under NDPS Act 1985 in Chilkalguda Police Station. It is observed that the accused and consumers were addicted to "bisexual activities" under the influence of drugs, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH