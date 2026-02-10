Two drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Baramulla; charas-like substance seized

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

A team from Pattan police station, during patrolling, intercepted a suspicious person moving from Kakapora towards Khore-Sheerabad, a police spokesman said.

During search, 28 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Shakeel Ahmad Bhat.

Similarly in Sopore town, a police team intercepted a suspicious individual and a search of his possessions revealed charas-like substance concealed inside a corn husk.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Ramzan Gojree.

"The accused in both incidents were arrested and cases under relevant sections of law were registered against them," the spokesman added.