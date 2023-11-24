Two drug peddlers arrested in Mumbai with mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh from them in Mumbai's suburbs, an official said on Friday.

The seizure and arrest were made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police from Khar and Santacruz in western suburbs during 'Operation All Out', conducted periodically to crackdown on criminals, drug peddlers and other offenders.

Searches under the operation were conducted on Tuesday evening, the official said.

A team apprehended the two accused when they came to sell mephedrone, a banned synthetic drug, to their customers, he said.

The duo was taken to suburban Bandra unit of the ANC and placed under arrest after interrogation, said the official.

So far this year, the ANC has registered 96 offences and arrested 199 drug traffickers. Also, drugs worth Rs 48 crore were seized by the cell in the last 11 months, he added. PTI DC RSY