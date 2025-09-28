Two drug peddlers arrested with charas-like substance in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) In two separate operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers with a substantial quantity of narcotics in Budgam and Shopian districts, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a specific input, a police team put up a checkpoint at Naghard in the Wachi area of Shopian and intercepted a drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Pombia Kulgam, a police spokesman said.

During a search, 101 gm of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession, he said.

In Budgam district, police arrested a drug peddler from the Checkpora Kralpora area and recovered 112 gm of charas-like substance from his possession, the spokesman said.

The accused has been identified as Moomin Qadir Dhobi, a resident of Dharambugh Kralpora in the district.

In another action, police recovered a substantial quantity of narcotic substance from a house in the Zainapora area of Shopian.

Acting on specific information, police registered a case under the NDPS Act and obtained a search warrant for the operation, the spokesman said.

A police team, accompanied by the executive magistrate, raided the house of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Humhuna Nagbal.

During the search, 1 kg of charas-like substance, along with a grinder machine used for processing the contraband, was seized, the spokesman said.

The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him, he said. PTI SSB ARI