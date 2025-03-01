Two drug peddlers detained under PIT-NDPS Act in J-K’s Samba, Kathua

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Ashwani Kumar, alias "Rinku," a resident of Vijaypur, was taken into custody under the PIT-NDPS Act on Saturday for his continuous involvement in spreading the drug menace in Samba district, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the accused had been named in several FIRs related to drug peddling and had become a threat to society..

He was lodged in Bhaderwah district jail.Another notorious drug peddler, Pardeep Dubey, a resident of Kanyari Janglote village in Kathua, was also detained under the PIT-NDPS Act on Friday, the spokesperson said.

He further stated that a dossier against Dubey had been prepared by the police and sent to the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, who issued his detention warrant.

Accordingly, the spokesperson said the warrant was executed and Dubey has been lodged in District Jail Udhampur to curtail his activities in drug peddling, so that the future of the youth could be saved. PTI TAS TAS ARD