Two drug peddlers from Assam arrested in Meghalaya, 50 g of heroin seized

Jowai (Meghalaya), Aug 4 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Monday, and over 50 grams of heroin was seized from their possession, police said.

The two hailed from Darrang district in neighbouring Assam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Meghalaya and district police conducted a naka operation under the jurisdiction of Jowai Police Station in the early hours of Monday and apprehended the suspects.

They were travelling from Silchar in Assam to the Meghalaya capital Shillong in a bus which was stopped by the authorities around 4 am.

During a search, two soap cases containing heroin were recovered from one person, while three more such soap cases were found in possession of the other.

The contraband, concealed in undergarments and pockets, tested positive for heroin and weighed a total of 52.02 grams, the police officer said.

A case has been registered at Jowai Police Station under the NDPS Act.

Police said further investigation is on to trace the supply network and identify other operatives involved in the narcotic drug trade. PTI JOP NN