Two drug peddlers held in Himachal's Una

Una, Nov 12 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested here with 32 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin), police said on Tuesday.

Anu and Gurpreet Singh, both residents Punjab's Kapurthala district, were arrested near a check post at Kotla Kalan Village when they were travelling in a vehicle, they said.

The accused tried to flee after seeing police but were soon nabbed, they said, adding that while checking the vehicle, they found 32 grams of chitta.

Una Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act, Motor Vehicles Act and Arms Act. PTI COR NB NB