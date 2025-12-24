Two drug peddlers held in outernorth Delhi; heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 304 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, in outernorth Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Taslim (23) and Salman Ansari (29), both residents of New Seemapuri in Delhi, were arrested following a tip-off on December 21, he said.

A raiding team intercepted them on a motorcycle in Narela and recovered the contraband during a search.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and both the accused were arrested, the senior police officer said.

Police said Taslim is a driver by profession and a known drug addict, while Salman Ansari, a tailor, is a repeat offender with previous involvement in cases under the NDPS Act.

The motorcycle used to transport the contraband was also seized, they said.

Further investigation is underway to identify backward and forward linkages of the supply chain and trace the key handlers involved in the narcotics network, police added.