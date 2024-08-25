Two drug peddlers held in UP with morpine worth over Rs 5 cr

Barabanki (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Two alleged drug smugglers were on Sunday arrested with morphine worth over Rs 5 crore in the international market, police said.

The arrests were made by a police team near Jahiruddin village in the Jaidpur police station area, they said.

Those arrested include Ramu Verma and Chandra Bhan Singh from whom morphine weighing 5.1 kg was recovered, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh added that the consignment is worth over Rs 5 crore in the international market.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they belonged to an inter-state gang involved in narcotics smuggling, the SP said.

The police are trying to elicit more information from them about their gang and source of the narcotics substance, he added. PTI COR ABN RPA