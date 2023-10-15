Two drug peddlers held with 239 kg poppy straw in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) Two suspected narcotics smugglers were arrested on Sunday after over 200 kilogrammes of poppy straw was recovered from their truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.

The truck, arriving from Kashmir, was intercepted and checked at Jakhani along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesperson said.

He said 239 kilogrammes of poppy straw was seized from the vehicle, following which the driver and the co-passenger, both residents of Budgam, were arrested.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and an investigation is underway, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS SZM