Two drug peddlers held with 7.5g of heroin in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, May 4 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 7.5 grams of heroin in the Samba district on Sunday, police said.

The peddlers were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped by police during the checking of vehicles at Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, according to the police.

The accused individuals, Mohd Mustafa and Usman Choudhary, from Badhori village, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ