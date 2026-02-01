Two drug peddlers held with 8.5 kg cannabis in Jammu: ANTF

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Sunday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 8.5 kilograms of cannabis from their possession here, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, an ANTF team intercepted a Santro car at Sidhra Bypass and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, leading to the recovery of the cannabis-like contraband substance, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as 50-year-old Gurmeet Singh and 37-year-old Parvinder Kour.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were transporting the contraband from Kashmir to Jammu for further illegal distribution, they said.

Both the accused were apprehended on the spot, and the vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation has been taken up to trace the source of the contraband and identify forward and backward linkages in the narcotics network.

Senior Superintendent of Police, ANTF, M Anwar Ul Haq said the task force remains committed to curbing drug trafficking and dismantling organised narcotics syndicates.

He urged the public to cooperate and share information related to drug trafficking with law enforcement agencies. PTI AB HIG