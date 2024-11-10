Two drug peddlers held with over a kilogramme of charas in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and more than a kilogramme of charas was seized from them at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, police said.

Doda natives Jagdish Raj and Kuldeep were on their way to Jammu on foot when the police intercepted them at Chenani, a spokesperson said.

He said 1.13 kilogrammes of charas was seized from the pair, who were arrested on the spot.

A case was registered against them and investigation taken up, the police spokesperson added.

In another successful operation, the police spokesperson said two criminals wanted in an attempt-to-murder case were arrested from the Bishnah area of Jammu on Sunday.

The criminals had evaded arrest for four months.