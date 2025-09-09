Two drug smugglers held, 12 kg heroin recovered in Punjab's Faridkot

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 12.1 kg of heroin in Faridkot.

The accused were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

'In a major breakthrough against cross-border narco-terror networks, Faridkot Police recovered 12.1 kg of heroin and apprehends two drug smugglers. The recovery is the result of a meticulously planned, two-week-long source-based operation," Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, pointing to a larger trans-national smuggling network.

The illicit consignment, which was smuggled across the border, was recovered from village Jhariwala, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Faridkot police station, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

A thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the full nexus, including both backward and forward linkages of the network, he said.