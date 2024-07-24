Two drug smugglers held, heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized in UP

Bahraich (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were arrested and heroin worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from their possession in Rupaidiha area adjacent to Nepal border here, officials said on Wednesday.

Ziaul Haq and Siraj, both of Indian origin, were arrested late Tuesday night by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police, they said.

According to the officials, the duo were going towards the railway track near Nepalganj Road Railway Station in Rupaidiha police station area when the joint patrol team stopped them and searched them.

About 140 gram of heroin, which is worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, was recovered from their possession during the search, they said.

Deputy Commandant, SSB, Dileep Kumar said a case has been registered against the accused in Rupaidiha police station under relevant sections of the Narcotics Act.