Two drug traffickers held in Delhi's Shahdara, heroine seized

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered over 300 grams of heroin in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near SDN Hospital on June 9 around 6.45 pm and intercepted a car.

Two men -- Athar and Babu Khan, both 28 and residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh -- were apprehended.

"A search of the duo led to the recovery of 296.59 grams of heroin from Athar's pant pocket and 26.66 grams from Khan's pocket," said the officer. During questioning, the accused disclosed the names of their suppliers.

Further investigation is underway, he added.