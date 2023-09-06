Two drug traffickers held in Mumbai, mephedrone worth Rs 28 lakh seized

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The police on Wednesday arrested two drug traffickers at Mahim east in central Mumbai and seized mephedrone worth Rs 28 lakh from them, an official said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the crime branch’s anti-narcotics cell (ANC) nabbed the two persons in Kamlanagar area in the morning and recovered 140 grams of the banned substance, also popular among drug users as 'm-cat' or ‘meow meow’.

The seized drug is worth about Rs 28 lakh, the official said.

The duo told the police that they had been trafficking drugs in the city’s Sion, Dharavi and Mahim for the past several months, the official added. PTI DC NR