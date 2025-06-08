Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Punjab Police arrested two drug traffickers and recovered six kg heroin from their possession, a top police officer said on Sunday.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar.

"In a significant breakthrough against trans-border narco-smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police recovers 6 Kg Heroin and apprehends two key drug traffickers," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Yadav said acting on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted Gurditta alias Kalu and Captain near village Bhakna while they were transporting a high-grade heroin consignment on a motorcycle.

"The consignment was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for further distribution in Punjab," he further said.

Yadav said another accused is currently absconding and is being actively pursued.

Investigations are ongoing to unravel the full extent of the drug supply chain, including cross-border linkages.