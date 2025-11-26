Two drug trafficking attempts foiled in Kashmir; one peddler arrested, one absconding

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Two separate drug trafficking attempts were foiled and over 40 kilograms of narcotic contraband was seized in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

One drug peddler was arrested, while the other is absconding, said a police spokesperson.

In Anantnag, a team of Pahalgam Police deputed for census duty in Awoora village was heading towards Awoora Nallah, when they noticed a suspicious individual pushing a wheel barrow loaded with multiple sacks. On spotting the police vehicle, the man abandoned the cart and escaped into the adjoining forest area, the spokesperson said.

The police team immediately secured the wheel barrow and inspected the sacks, inside which they found half-dried bhang leaves weighing 24.50 kilograms.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, police identified the accused as Ghulam Nabi Khatana, a resident of Awoora Nallah. He is currently absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend him, the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile in Pulwama, a police team deployed at a checkpoint in Newa Pulwama intercepted a local, identified as Rafiq Ahmad Shah.

During search, they recovered 16.5 kilograms of charas powder-like substance from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Shah was arrested and a case has been registered, he added.