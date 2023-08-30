Two DTC buses collide in Delhi, four injured

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Four people were injured when two low-floor DTC buses collided with each other in the Sansad Marg area on Wednesday, police here said.

Advertisment

A police officer said the drivers of the two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and as many passengers were injured in the accident.

"They are all doing fine," he added.

Visuals of the buses showed the extent of damage suffered by the two vehicles, including broken windshields.

Jagpal Singh, a witness, told PTI Video that the buses collided with each other when their drivers attempted to save a motorcyclist who had taken a sudden turn.

"The speeds of the buses were normal. The damage would have been worse and more passengers injured if the speeds were any higher. With the help of police, we rescued the drivers and sent them to the hospital." PTI COR SLB SZM