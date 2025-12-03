Two DU colleges receive bomb threats

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Two Delhi university colleges received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting multiple agencies to rush for security checks, an official said.

Ramjas College in north Delhi and Deshbandhu College in south Delhi received the threats via emails, the official said.

"Ramjas college principal informed authorities that the threat mail was received at 1.59 am, following which Delhi Police and the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) reached the campus and began anti-sabotage checks," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a thorough inspection of all buildings and open spaces inside the campuses. No suspicious object has been found so far, and further verification is underway, the DCP added. PTI BM APL APL