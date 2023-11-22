Two dummy candidates appearing for BSF recruitment exam arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) Two dummy candidates who appeared for physical test of the BSF constable recruitment exam in Bhondsi here were arrested after their biometrics did not match, police said on Wednesday.
The two accused who were arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Aligarh native Sarvesh Kumar and Bhishmpal, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
The recruitment process for the constable's post in the Border Security Force (BSF) is going on at the BSF 95th Battalion Center in Bhondsi, police said.
“Both the accused came to appear for the physical examination on Tuesday at the BSF campus but their biometric fingerprint did not match the real applicant due to which we called the police and handed over the two to them," the complainant said.
The police initiated an investigation after registering a case in Bhondsi police station.