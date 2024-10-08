Two dupe private bank manager of Rs 26 lakh on stock market profit promise

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Two individuals were booked for allegedly duping a woman bank manager of Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of offering lucrative returns in the stock market, a Mumbai Police official said Tuesday.

The accused duo, Imran Ahmed Munne Qureshi and Aamir Ali Merchant, are absconding.

The victim—a senior manager at a private bank in Ghatkopar—had been convinced by the accused to invest in stock market schemes that promised high returns.

The woman, who lives with her family in Chembur, had previously worked as a relationship manager at another bank. It was during this tenure that she first met Aamir Ali Merchant, a customer of her former bank, who claimed to have expertise in the stock market. Later, Aamir introduced her to Imran Qureshi, police said.

Over the course of several months, the accused convinced the victim to invest Rs 26 lakh, assuring her of substantial profits and offering a monthly commission of 10% on her investment.

Initially, the woman received the promised commission, but the payments soon stopped. When she sought clarification, both men provided excuses and began avoiding her, prompting the victim to lodge an FIR, police said. PTI ZA NSK