Two dynasts have come together fearing defeat: BJP on Thackeray cousins' alliance

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, left, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray during a joint press conference announcing an alliance between their parties ahead of the BMC elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025.

New Delhi: Two "dynasts" have come together fearing defeat in the upcoming BMC polls, the BJP said on Wednesday, after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray announced an alliance of their parties.

Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai along with his cousin Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray said the two parties have come together to stay together.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Two dynasts have come together. They have forged an alliance between their parties, fearing defeat. The people of Mumbai want to choose development under the NDA-BJP."

This clearly shows that they have come together to save their "deposits" from being forfeited in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, he said.

"The people of Mumbai are with the NDA-BJP and they will choose development," Bhandari said.

The BMC polls are scheduled to be held on January 15.

