Two e-bus fires: Navi Mumbai civic body orders third-party audit, issues notice to manufacturer

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday ordered a comprehensive third-party audit after two electric buses operated by the civic body's transport undertaking went up in flames on June 4.

The first incident took place at Ghansoli depot at 7:20am that day, leading to damages to three other buses parked close by, an official said.

The second incident took place some time later in the evening when an e-bus was gutted at Marol bus stand in neighbouring Mumbai.

Both buses were manufactured by JBM Auto, and, prima facie, it seems short circuit in the battery pack due to IR failure caused the blazes, an NMMC release said.

"A third-party audit by Central Institute of Road Transport has been ordered of all similar buses to prevent recurrence of such incidents. NMMC has issued notices to the original manufacturer and supplier. A probe into the incidents has also been directed by the transport manager," the release stated.

NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde has taken strong exception to the lapse and has demanded accountability and immediate action from the concerned agencies, it added.

All agencies have been directed to submit reports related to the two incidents within seven days, the NMMC said.

The NMMC fleet currently includes 30 JBM-manufactured electric air-conditioned buses. PTI COR BNM