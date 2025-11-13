Two economic spiritual zones to be set up to promote ayurveda, wellness: Uttarakhand CM

Haridwar, Nov 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced the establishment of two 'economic spiritual zones' in the state.

In his inaugural address at the three-day international conference PGICON-2025 at the Kaya Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Bhujiaghat, Nainital district, the chief minister stated that economic spiritual zones would be established in each of the state's two divisions – Garhwal and Kumaon.

He highlighted that these zones will focus on promoting industries related to yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, spiritual tourism, and traditional medicine.

"This initiative will develop Uttarakhand as a new model for the spiritual and wellness economy, providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to local youth," Dhami said.

Describing Ayurveda as not just a method of treatment but a philosophy for healthy and balanced living, the chief minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayurveda has gained global recognition with the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Dhami remarked that Uttarakhand, with its rich mountain flora, has always been a land of yoga, medicines, and herbs, offering a strong foundation for Ayurveda.

He said that the state government is also working towards developing the state as a global hub for Ayurveda and wellness. To achieve this, Ayurvedic colleges, research institutes, and yoga villages are being strengthened.

Lok Sabha Member Ajay Bhatt emphasised that Ayurveda is part of India's cultural heritage and stressed the responsibility to make it accessible to everyone.