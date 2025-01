Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) Two elderly women on their way to the Parish church for morning prayers were struck by a state-run bus in this district on Sunday.

The women were hit by a KSRTC bus while trying to cross a busy road in Ollur here, police said.

The deceased were from nearby Chiyyaram.

While one of the women died on the spot, another was declared dead at the hospital, the police quoted locals as saying. PTI LGK ROH