Two electrocuted in Mangaluru, rain related death toll goes up to six

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Jun 27 (PTI) Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after they came into contact with a live electricity wire which fell from a nearby pole due to heavy rain in Mangaluru, police said on Thursday.

With this, the rain related death toll has increased to six in the last 24 hours in Mangaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Gowda (50), a resident of Alluru in Hassan district and Devraj Gowda (46) from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

The autorickshaw drivers lived in a rented room near Rosario Church. On Wednesday, at around 9 pm, the electricity wire fell down from the nearby pole outside their house. Raju came out and accidently stepped on the live wire. Hearing him screaming for help, Devaraj tried to save him, but both got electrocuted.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

On Wednesday, four members of a family died when a compound wall of the neighbouring property collapsed on their dwelling in Kuttaru Madaninagar village here, officials said.

The incident occurred at 6.30 am, they said adding the compound wall of the neighboring house gave way following heavy rains on Tuesday night.

In another incident, two children of a family in Mangaluru had a narrow escape when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy downpour and they were trapped in the mud. Their father saved them.

Meanwhile, all the rivers and rivulets in the district are in spate due to heavy downpour.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has announced a holiday for schools on Thursday.

In Kodagu, rain wreaked havoc, disrupting normal life. Incidents of landslides were also reported in the district, sources said.

The monsoon has intensified agricultural activities in the Cauvery basin especially in Mandya district.

The inflow has increased in the Krishna Raja Sagar due to rains, Mandya district officials said.

According to sources in the irrigation department, the internal flow of the dam has crossed 3,800 cusec. The water level in the dam has touched 88 feet against its holding capacity of 114 feet.

The India Meteorology Department said 152.9 mm of rain was recorded in Mangaluru in the last 24 hours. Honnavar and Shirali in Uttara Kannada received 75.5 mm and 66.8 mm respectively.

Agumbe (Shivamogga) got 150.5 mm, GoniKoppal (Kodagu) 91 mm and Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru) 38 mm rain.

The IMD has predicted that intense rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga Districts on Thursday. PTI COR GMS KH