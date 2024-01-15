Two electrocuted in TN after bus brushes against electric pole

Nilgiris (TN), Jan 15 (PTI) Two persons were electrocuted in the district on Monday when a bus brushed against an electric pole, leading to the snapping of a live wire which fell on the vehicle, police said.

The victims were identified as 49 year-old Nagaraj, the driver of the government bus, and Balaji (51), a passenger.

As many as 30 other passengers escaped unhurt, police added.

The accident took place at Malavancherampadi when the bus, negotiating a turn, brushed against the electric pole, following which the wire snapped and fell on the vehicle, they said.

