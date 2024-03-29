Two electrocuted in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Two men travelling in a tractor-trolley were electrocuted when they came in contact with a high-tension wire here on Friday, triggering protests by villagers who blocked a road.

The tractor-trolley was loaded with sugarcane bagasse and the two were sleeping on it when they came in contact with the wire, Circle Officer (Sadar), Raju Sav, said.

Soon after the incident villagers blocked a road in Harinagar village. They were later pacified by the police, Sav said.

The bodies of the two identified as Ankul (22) and Shekhar (20) have been sent for postmortem, he said.

A case has been registered.