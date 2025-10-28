Two electrocuted to death as bus catches fire after touching high tension wire in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in the Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, leaving two persons dead and 10 others injured.

The bus was carrying over 50 labourers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the bus was carrying labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit to a brick kiln in Manoharpur.

He said household items, including cycles, kept on the top of the bus touched the high tension line when the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village in Manoharpur. After touching the live wire, the bus caught fire.

Some gas cylinders were also kept in the bus.

District Collector Jitendra Soni said two of the gas cylinders caught fire in the incident.

Some of the labourers managed to jump out of the bus.

The fire was later doused and the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Shahpura from there six were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur with burn injuries while some were given primary treatment in Shahpura.

Chief Miniter Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the loss of lives.

"The bus accident in Manoharpur resulting in loss of lives, is deeply saddening. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured," he said.

Deputy chief minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said a probe will be launched into the incident.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the loss of lives. PTI SDA DV DV