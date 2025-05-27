Two electrocuted to death in UP village

Bahraich (UP), May 27 (PTI) A woman and her neighbour were electrocuted to death in a village here, while another person suffered burn injuries, polices said on Tuesday.

Villagers said the roof of the house of Panditpurva resident Hashima Begum (50) was made of tin and a cable through which electricity was being supplied was cut at some point, due to which current was flowing in the tin shed.

Hashima shouted for help after getting the shock following which her neighbours Salman (17) and Santram Kashyap (20) ran to save her.

While Hashima and Salman died on the spot, Kashyap was seriously injured, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.