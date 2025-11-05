Two elephant carcasses found in Kerala''s Malappuram

Malappuram(Kerala), Nov 5 (PTI) Two elephant carcasses were found in two separate locations near Nilambur a day ago, but the cause of death of those pachyderms is yet to be ascertained, a forest department official said on Wednesday.

In a case, only skeletal remains were found, indicating that the elephant died months ago, while in the other case, the tusker is suspected to have died two days ago, a senior forest official of the district said.

In the second case, the carcass of an around 15-year-old elephant was found on private land, but no electric fences or traps were seen anywhere nearby, he said.

In both cases, tusks were intact, the official said. Postmortems will have to be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added. PTI HMP ADB