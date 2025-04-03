Two elephants enter cold storage premises in Ranchi's Ratu

Ranchi, Apr 3 (PTI) Two elephants entered the premises of an abandoned cold storage in Ranchi's Ratu area on Thursday morning, a forest official said.

The forest department is preparing to deploy two teams to drive out the elephants and has alerted local people to avoid going near the cold storage, which is located nearly one kilometre away from the Ratu market.

Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shrikant Verma said that the cold storage is located in Ratu's Chatti area, adjacent to NH-75, around 16 km from Ranchi city.

"The elephants entered the premises of the abandoned cold storage building around 5 am today. They are still there. Since the area is near the main road, we have to block the road to begin our operation to drive them out to a nearby forest. We have decided to begin the operation at 6 pm, as there will be less traffic," Verma said.

He added that two teams have been set up for the operation.

"There is human habitation in the area. We have alerted people to avoid coming near the cold storage premises," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG