Two elephants killed in seperate incidents in Assam

Tezpur/Jorhat, Nov 28 (PTI) An adult elephant was killed after being hit by a train and a calf died after it fell into a deep drain in separate incidents in Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

While the train hit occurred at Behali in Sonitpur district, the elephant calf died at Mariani in Jorhat, they said.

The five-month-old calf died after it fell into a drain at Jungle Line in Rangajan area of Mariani on Tuesday morning, forest official Biswajit Doley said.

He said the calf was part of a herd of 40-50 jumbos that had come out of nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

The drain was dug by tea garden authorities to erect a fence in the area, Doley added.

In the other incident on Monday night, an adult elephant was killed after being hit by a Guwahati-bound passenger train near Behali, officials said.

The jumbo had come out of a nearby jungle in search of food, they said.

Movement of trains were not impacted due to the incident, they added. PTI COR SSG MNB