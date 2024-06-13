Two employees of chartered accountant robbed of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Two employees of a Ghaziabad-based chartered accountant were robbed of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pandav Nagar, a few metres away from the temple, in the afternoon, a police officer said.

The victims, Mohit Sharma and Arun Tyagi were going towards Ghaziabad on a motorcycle after collecting money from someone in west Delhi.

As they were about to get on the National Highway-9 near the temple -- a prominent city landmark that sees high footfalls -- four men on two motorcycles directed the duo to stop while brandishing guns.

As Sharma and Tyagi attempted to escape, the robbers hit them with their bikes resulting in them falling down on the road. In the melee, one of the accused also fell down after losing his balance.

The other three snatched the bag containing the cash and fled from the spot leaving the fourth robber behind who was caught by some passersby and commuters and handed over to police. PTI ALK RHL