Two employees of Latur Navodaya Vidyalaya arrested over Class VI girl's `suicide'

Latur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two women employees of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Latur district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 12-year-old girl student.

The two women, one of them hostel superintendent and another a warden, were sent in police custody till January 9 by a local court, a police official said.

A case under BNS section 108 (abetment of suicide) was registered at MIDC police station here after the girl, a Class VI student, was found to have hanged herself in the school hostel on January 4.

She had allegedly suffered mental and physical harassment at the hands of the accused, the official said.

Further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK