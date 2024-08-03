Two employees of Mira Bhaindar civic body held for accepting Rs 4,000 bribe

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) A medical officer and another employee of the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 for granting permission to set up a pathological laboratory, an official said on Saturday.

The duo, identified as Multipurpose Health Worker (MHO) Nilesh Rathod and Dr Birappa Tipanna Dudhbhate working with the civic health department, were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rathod had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant but settled for Rs 4,000, the ACB official said.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB on Friday nabbed Rathod and Dudhbhate, he added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK